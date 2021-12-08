3 arrested in porch package thefts in Bismarck; merchandise allegedly totaled $2,300

Authorities have charged three men they say stole packages of merchandise totaling nearly $2,300 from Bismarck apartment buildings and homes.

Austin Lippert, 23, and William Brandao, 27, both of Bismarck, and Jeffrey Erickson, 25, of Mandan, each faces one count of felony theft, court documents show. They are accused of stealing packages from apartment buildings on 43rd Avenue and Koch Drive in Bismarck. It's not clear over how long a period the alleged thefts occurred.

Police tracked the men down after an East Boulevard resident’s doorbell camera captured video of a man taking boxes from her porch on Monday.

The men drove a van to the 43rd Avenue building and each man went to a different door to steal packages from an unsecured foyer, according to an affidavit. They allegedly also stole property from a garage on Koch Drive, police say.

None of the three men has an attorney listed in court documents. They made their initial court appearances Wednesday and will enter pleas later.

So-called porch pirates are a problem year-round, but activity often picks up around the holidays. Authorities have offered tips for combating thefts, including having carriers leave packages in areas less visible than the front porch or with a neighbor who is home at the time. People also can sign up for text alerts so they know when a package will arrive.

A person who believes a package was taken should confirm it wasn’t delayed or lost in transit before reporting it as stolen. If it indeed was taken, images from security systems or doorbell cameras can be a big help to police in identifying the thieves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2