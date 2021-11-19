2nd suspect sentenced in Bismarck shooting

The second of two men accused of firing shots at a Bismarck residence has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Dayson Lawrence, 19, which court documents say now lives in Fort Yates, must also make more than $4,700 in restitution and spend three years on probation.

Lawrence and Chaseon Stagl, of Grand Forks, in July pleaded guilty to two counts of felony reckless endangerment. The two in December drove to a 16th Street residence after arguing with a man on the phone, police said. Stagl fired shots while they were at the residence and Lawrence later fired at a vehicle that followed them from the residence, police said.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick suspended two years of a five-year prison sentence. He also gave Lawrence credit for 346 days served -- almost one year.

Defense attorney Kyle Weinberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stagl in September was sentenced to the same amount of prison time and probation, but with credit for 284 days of time served. Romanick ordered him to pay $5,600 in restitution.

The second of two men accused of firing shots at a Bismarck residence was sentenced to three years in prison.

Dayson Lawrence, 19, must also make more than $4,700 in restitution and spend three years on probation.

Lawrence, listed in court documents as being from Fort Yates, and Chaseon Stagl, of Grand Forks, in July pleaded guilty to two counts of felony reckless endangerment. The two in December allegedly drove to a 16th Street residence after arguing with a man on the phone, police said. Stagl fired shots while they were at the residence and Lawrence later fired at a vehicle that followed them from the residence, police said.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick suspended two years of a five-year prison sentence. He also gave Lawrence credit for 346 days served.

Defense attorney Kyle Weinberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stagl in September was sentenced to the same amount of prison time and probation, but with 284 days credit for time served. Romanick ordered him to pay $5,600 in restitution.