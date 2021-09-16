2nd man sentenced for theft from elderly woman's bank account

A judge has ordered a Bismarck man to pay back more than $1,300 to a 92-year-old woman he stole money from by using her bank account information to pay his own bills.

Christopher Shaver, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Shaver and another man, former Mandan City Commissioner and Morton County Commissioner Robert Christensen, 64, were charged in April. Police alleged Christensen took about $2,000 from the woman’s account from 2017-20. Shaver took $1,371 in a similar way, according to a police affidavit.

South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken accepted the terms of a plea agreement reached by Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Wayne Goter and defense attorney James Loraas. Storbakken placed Shaver on 1 ½ years of unsupervised probation. She also ordered a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offenses won’t become part of Shaver’s record if he stays out of trouble during probation.

Christensen pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this month and received a similar sentence.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

