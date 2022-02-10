2nd Highway Patrol officer charged with sexual assault; charges stem from 2020 hot tub parties

A second North Dakota Highway Patrol officer is facing a sexual assault charge in connection with hot tub parties two years ago.

Travis Skar, 40, is accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a social gathering in the summer of 2020. A Bismarck police affidavit states the incident allegedly occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2 that year. One of the witnesses listed in the case is Steven Johnson, a former top Patrol official who is facing charges related to another hot tub party that year. Skar is listed as a witness in Johnson's case.

The woman Skar allegedly assaulted was interviewed by Bismarck police on Oct. 18, 2021, according to the affidavit that is dated Dec. 2, 2021. Formal charges appeared in court documents Tuesday. Why so much time elapsed between the alleged incident and the filing of charges is unclear.

Skar's employment status also is unclear, though a list of Highway Patrol officers provided to the Tribune by the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board on Jan. 18 did not list Skar.

Patrol officials on Thursday declined comment on Skar's criminal case and did not immediately comment on his employment status. Court documents do not list an attorney or a court date for Skar.

The woman told police Skar was among a group of people who socialized on a pontoon earlier in the day. He allegedly touched her under the water in the hot tub and the woman “was continually pushing Skar’s hands away in an effort to get him to stop,” the document states. The woman exchanged looks with another man in the hot tub, who then sat between her and Skar. Skar moved to the other side of her, and the woman left the tub, according to the affidavit.

The incident allegedly took place the weekend before the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Skar made “vague apologetic comments” to others in the group while they were at the rally, the affidavit states.

The charge against Skar is a misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Johnson, a former Patrol official once in charge of security for the governor, is listed as a state witness in Skar’s case. Johnson, 39, faces a misdemeanor sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged incident at another hot tub party in December 2020 in which a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her.

He was fired in November 2021 after “an investigation of a complaint of sexual assault,” according to the Patrol. He was commander of the agency's southwest region at the time. Johnson’s attorney called the accusation an act of revenge by someone who had a vendetta against him.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial is Feb. 22. He faces a possible $3,000 fine and about a year in jail if convicted.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

