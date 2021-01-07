26 indicted in drug operation that targeted North Dakota reservations

A multiyear anti-drug effort that aimed to cut off the supply of narcotics being funneled into North Dakota’s American Indian reservations has produced an indictment that accuses 26 people, including two brothers from Detroit who allegedly ramrodded the enterprise.
Operation Blue Prairie -- named for the color of popular oxycodone pills sold for big profit in North Dakota -- resulted in the arrests of people who U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said are responsible for bringing tens of thousands of pills to three reservations in the state since 2015.
The two brothers -- Darius Sledge and Baquan Sledge -- face drug conspiracy, money laundering, drug possession and distribution, and other charges for allegedly bringing pills to North Dakota from the Detroit area and targeting people to sell for them. The two used a methodical approach to recruit sellers who would in turn recruit others, Wrigley said.
“They were pretty efficient in doing that,” he said. “It’s as simple as it is nefarious.”
The two also are charged with operating a continuous criminal enterprise, which means they organized the business, managed at least five people and derived a substantial income by doing so.
Drug traffickers coming to North Dakota from Detroit bypass the bigger cities along the way, but it’s a simple business decision for them, Wrigley said.
“The other markets are saturated,” he said. “They get a premium here.”
An end user in Milwaukee or Chicago might pay $15 for an oxycodone pill, Wrigley said. The same pill could sell for $70 or $80 in North Dakota. The defendants named in the indictments have by Wrigley’s estimate allegedly moved $2.5 million in pills.
The operation led to several arrests on the Fort Berthold, Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lake Reservations. Some suspects are from North Dakota and some are from out of state.
It’s a major step in the fight against drugs, Wrigley said, but he added that it’s not the solution. Operation Blue Prairie dealt an expensive blow to traffickers and in the short term will make oxycodone pills more expensive and less accessible, the prosecutor said. In the longer term, the solution is stopping people from using drugs through prevention and treatment programs.
“We have to get rid of the demand,” Wrigley said.
The 13-count indictment accuses the 26 people of involvement at various levels, including maintaining a residence for the drug trade, possessing and distributing drugs, and illegally possessing firearms. Eight people have entered guilty pleas, and charges against more people are likely, Wrigley said.
