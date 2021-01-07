26 indicted in drug operation that targeted North Dakota reservations

A multiyear anti-drug effort that aimed to cut off the supply of narcotics being funneled into North Dakota’s American Indian reservations has produced an indictment that accuses 26 people, including two brothers from Detroit who allegedly ramrodded the enterprise.

Operation Blue Prairie -- named for the color of popular oxycodone pills sold for big profit in North Dakota -- resulted in the arrests of people who U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said are responsible for bringing tens of thousands of pills to three reservations in the state since 2015.

The two brothers -- Darius Sledge and Baquan Sledge -- face drug conspiracy, money laundering, drug possession and distribution, and other charges for allegedly bringing pills to North Dakota from the Detroit area and targeting people to sell for them. The two used a methodical approach to recruit sellers who would in turn recruit others, Wrigley said.

“They were pretty efficient in doing that,” he said. “It’s as simple as it is nefarious.”

The two also are charged with operating a continuous criminal enterprise, which means they organized the business, managed at least five people and derived a substantial income by doing so.

