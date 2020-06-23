2019 drug arrests down, homicides up, North Dakota report shows

“The statistics won’t bear that out,” the attorney general said.

Homicide is included in the crimes against persons category, which saw an overall 2.2% increase from 2018. Most of the crimes in that category were flat or down. One exception was the less serious but most common crime in the group -- simple assaults, which saw an increase of 188, from 5,874 to 6,062. The state’s aggravated assaults trended down, from 1,304 in 2018 to 1,251 in 2019, a drop of 4.1%. That’s a crime Stenehjem said he and his staff have monitored for years.

“We went so far as to look at each and every aggravated assault to see if there was some kind of trend,” he said. “We really didn’t see any common thread.”

The number of aggravated assaults rose steadily until leveling off somewhat in 2015. The drop in 2019, with the state’s population higher by 120,000 than 10 years ago, Stenehjem finds “very encouraging.”

Drug arrests were down considerably in 2019, the first decrease in a decade. The 5,009 arrests in 2019 is a 6.4% drop from 5,455 in 2018. Marijuana violations account for about half the drug arrests, the attorney general said, with methamphetamine running a close second.