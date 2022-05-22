 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 teens arrested after allegedly starting fires at Boys and Girls Ranch

  • 0

Two teenage residents of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in east Bismarck were arrested after allegedly setting fires inside the facility Sunday.

No one was injured in the fires, according to Bismarck Police Sgt. Scott Betz. He was unsure of the extent of the damage caused by the blazes, but the facility did not burn down.

The teens started multiple fires in a commons area, he said. Police arrested them and took them to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. Authorities are still investigating how they started the fires.

The ranch provides residential treatment and education programs for children with psychiatric or behavioral health issues. It has facilities in Bismarck, Fargo and Minot.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US to fly in baby formula on military contracted jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News