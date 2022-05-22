2 teens arrested after allegedly starting fires at Boys and Girls Ranch

Two teenage residents of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in east Bismarck were arrested after allegedly setting fires inside the facility Sunday.

No one was injured in the fires, according to Bismarck Police Sgt. Scott Betz. He was unsure of the extent of the damage caused by the blazes, but the facility did not burn down.

The teens started multiple fires in a commons area, he said. Police arrested them and took them to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. Authorities are still investigating how they started the fires.

The ranch provides residential treatment and education programs for children with psychiatric or behavioral health issues. It has facilities in Bismarck, Fargo and Minot.

