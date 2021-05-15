2 separate fires damage Bismarck homes

Bismarck firefighters responded to two house fires late Friday and early Saturday.

The first fire occurred at 8 p.m. Friday at a single-wide trailer home in the 2500 block of East Broadway Avenue in Bismarck. Neighbors helped the occupant out of the home, and the person was transported by ambulance for medical help, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the home was a total loss, the department said. No firefighters were injured.

The second fire began just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the Highland Acres neighborhood of west Bismarck. Firefighters arrived at the two-story house in the 1000 block of Crescent Lane to find that the family living there had evacuated and was attempting to extinguish the fire along the back of the home.

The fire moved into the home's attic, which sustained significant damage, the department said. No occupants or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Bismarck Police Department, Montana-Dakota Utilities, Metro Ambulance and Crisis Care Chaplaincy also responded to both fires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0