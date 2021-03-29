2 plead guilty to facilitating prostitution at Bismarck spa

Two people involved in running a Bismarck spa have pleaded guilty to facilitating prostitution at the facility.

Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, changed their pleas at a hearing Monday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors to drop more serious human trafficking charges.

The two were charged after authorities raided the Hong Kong Spa in south Bismarck last September. A police officer had gone undercover to investigate, and authorities received other reports in recent years that massage therapists at the spa would offer sexual acts to customers in exchange for tips, Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said in court Monday.

Defense attorneys Thomas Dickson and Jackson Lofgren had argued that human trafficking charges shouldn't apply in the case because the workers were not coerced, were free to come and go, had large amounts of cash in their luggage and weren’t threatened. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick during an earlier hearing had said he did not think the human trafficking case was a strong one.

The human trafficking charges that were dropped each carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Facilitating prostitution also is a felony, but it carries a lesser maximum punishment of five years in prison and $10,000 fine.