2 men wanted for attempted murder in 16th Street shooting

Police say the two drove to a 16th Street address after Stagl argued with a man on the phone. The exact nature of the argument is unclear, but the man later told police he was challenged to a fistfight and wasn't backing down. Another person in the vehicle told authorities that when they arrived, Stagl fired three or four shots before returning to the vehicle. The man who was fired upon followed them as they drove away and at one point pulled next to them. Lawrence, who was sitting in the back seat, fired three shots at the vehicle, police say.