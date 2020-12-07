2 men wanted for attempted murder in 16th Street shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two men they say were involved in a Bismarck shooting last Wednesday.
Chaseon Stagl, of Grand Forks, and Dayson Lawrence, of Bismarck, are wanted for attempted murder, court records show. Both men are in their late teens.
Police say the two drove to a 16th Street address after Stagl argued with a man on the phone. The exact nature of the argument is unclear, but the man later told police he was challenged to a fistfight and wasn't backing down. Another person in the vehicle told authorities that when they arrived, Stagl fired three or four shots before returning to the vehicle. The man who was fired upon followed them as they drove away and at one point pulled next to them. Lawrence, who was sitting in the back seat, fired three shots at the vehicle, police say.
Officers were called to the residence about 3:15 a.m. on a report of gunshots. They later found four spent 9 mm casings and two bullets. One bullet was in the street, and the other struck a window of the residence and was found inside.
The arrest warrants were issued Monday, court records show. Attorneys aren’t listed for the men.
