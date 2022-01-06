2 juveniles arrested after social media post sparks fear at Bismarck high school

A social media post that included a photo of a gun and text telling students not to go to a Bismarck high school on Thursday has led to the arrest of two juveniles.

A Bismarck Police Department school resource officer late Wednesday was notified of a circulating Snapchat with a picture of a semi-automatic rifle and the caption “Don’t go too school tmr,” authorities said. "Tmr" is a shortened version of "tomorrow."

The officer was able to track the post to the originator and found it was intended as a joke. But numerous students were concerned enough that they brought it to the attention of school administrators.

“A joke that causes fear no longer is a joke and anyone that utilizes these platforms to stir up fear will be held accountable,” Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said, adding that anyone sharing such social media posts could also face consequences along with the creators of the post. The two who were arrested will face terrorizing charges. Authorities declined to release identifying information about them, including age and gender.

A number of such incidents have occurred nationally since before the Christmas break. Bismarck police have spent “a substantial amount of time” investigating local incidents that originated outside Bismarck and outside North Dakota, and rumors spread by social media and word of mouth have caused "serious" school absences, Gardiner said.

Some parents have at times chosen to keep their children home because of the threats, according to Steve Koontz, Bismarck Public Schools spokesman. He didn't say how many absences there have been, or name the school that was affected by the most recent incident. Neither did police.

Students who see such photos on social media should not share them and should contact law enforcement, school officials or a parent, Gardiner said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0