2 from Mandan charged with attempted murder, conspiracy

Two Mandan residents are in custody on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with a stabbing in early March in Bismarck that authorities say stemmed from a dispute over a motorcycle title and a flooring job.

Rosemary Wickham, 63, and Demoris Frederick, 44, are accused of plotting to kill 35-year-old Randall Bell, of Bismarck, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Frederick allegedly went to Bell's home and told him to call Wickham to apologize, according to a police affidavit. Wickham accepted the apology for the flooring but not the motorcycle title and told Bell she was going to have him killed, Bell told police. Frederick then allegedly stabbed Bell and punched him with the handle of the knife and with his fists, authorities said.

Police say Frederick told officers he went to Bell's home March 9 because Wickham told him she had been assaulted by Bell and another man. Bell held a knife while he called Wickham to apologize, Frederick told police. Frederick denied stabbing Bell but said Bell had the knife when they scuffled.

Bell suffered a stab wound to his triceps and a laceration to his head, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening, and he has since been released from the hospital.