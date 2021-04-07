2 from Mandan arrested on attempted murder, conspiracy charges

Two Mandan residents are in custody on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy stemming from a stabbing in early March.

Rosemary Wickham, 63, and Demoris Frederick, 44, are accused of plotting to kill a 35-year-old Bismarck man, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frederick allegedly stabbed the man March 9 at a residence in the 900 block of East Avenue E in Bismarck, police said. The man suffered a stab wound to his triceps and a laceration to his head. The injuries were not life-threatening, and he has since been released from the hospital. Police have not released the man's name or said what might have led to the alleged stabbing.

Frederick was arrested late Monday. He is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, court records show. Wickham was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Both were being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear if either had an attorney.

(Check back for updates.)

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1