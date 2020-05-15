2 Detroit men arrested on drug conspiracy, possession charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man who Bismarck police say has been the subject of a drug investigation for two years was arrested Wednesday, and authorities said they later found hundreds of illegal pills and nearly $24,000 in the apartment from which he and another man were allegedly operating.

Kaycee Heard, 24, and Dreshon Marshall, 27, both from Detroit, face felony drug conspiracy and possession charges, court documents show. The two were arrested for possession of 34 oxycodone pills when police executed a search warrant at a Bismarck apartment on Wednesday. A search of Heard’s phone revealed a possible hiding place at the apartment, a police affidavit states, and on a return trip to the apartment on Thursday, authorities found 892 pills and $23,900 in cash.

Both men made initial court appearances Thursday and are in custody. Marshall’s bail was set at $100,000 and Heard’s at $120,000.

Court records show Heard is on probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor drug charges in Burleigh County a year ago. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug possession charge in Ward County in 2018, according to court documents. Police say he has been under investigation for allegedly trafficking since April 2018. Court records don’t list attorneys for either man in the most recent case.

