2 charged in Morton County drug arrest

Two men were arrested in Morton County after police said they found more than 1,600 fentanyl pills in their possession.

Ryan Taraba, 40, of Dickinson, and Bryce Reisenauer, 28, of Bismarck, are charged with drug felonies that could send them to prison for 20 years.

The two were in Taraba’s 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup when the North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped them Friday on state Highway 1806 just north of the Sioux County line. Authorities believed the two were carrying drugs and had obtained a search warrant, according to an affidavit.

Police found 1,688 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $76,000, and about 2 ½ ounces of methamphetamine worth $3,700, the affidavit states.

The two made their initial court appearances Monday. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents. Both are in custody in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0