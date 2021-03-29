2 Bismarck parents charged with child neglect

Two parents have been charged with child neglect after police responded to a call about three young children left unsupervised with their door ajar at an apartment complex in northwest Bismarck.

The mother, Jamila Hueletl, 29, had returned by the time police arrived last Thursday but told an officer she had left her kids unattended while she went to the store for wipes and diapers, according to an affidavit. She said the children's father, Rogelio De La Cruz, 28, was at work.

Police asked to enter the apartment and received permission, finding it "in absolute disarray, with property, dirty diapers, and trash covering almost the entire floor," Bismarck Detective Lane Masters said in the affidavit. A kitchen knife was on the floor, and the children, ages 4, 2 and 1, were either naked or in soiled diapers, he said.

Police said they found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on the dining room table, which also contained candy for children.

While police searched the house, one of the children came out of the bedroom holding a bag of cookies with a green tinge, which Hueletl admitted contained marijuana, according to the affidavit. Police said they found more in the master bedroom's closet, as well as containers containing marijuana residue in the bathroom.