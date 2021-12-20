2 Bismarck-area lawmakers announce reelection bids

Two attorneys who represent the Bismarck-area District 47 in the Legislature are seeking reelection next year.

Sen. Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck, and Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, announced their bids on Monday.

Dwyer was first elected in 2018. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and sits on the Senate Transportation Committee.

He also served on the Legislature's Joint Technical Corrections Committee during the special session last month. That panel handled divisive bills such as a ban on teaching critical race theory and exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Dwyer and his son are partners in the Dwyer Law Office. He also coached varsity boys basketball at Shiloh Christian School.

Klemin was first elected in 1998, and served as speaker of the House from 2018-20. He chaired the House Judiciary Committee this year. He is a lawyer with the Bismarck law firm Schweigert, Klemin & McBride, P.C.

District 47 Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, is not seeking reelection. He was first elected in 1992, and has battled health issues in recent years.

In a statement, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, praised Klemin for being "extremely effective and highly respected in our Chamber. His thorough knowledge of the law is valuable in making sure the laws we pass are clear and consistent with our conservative principles."

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said Dwyer "has been an effective advocate for conservative principles, and his coaching, education, business, and law experience are very helpful."

District parties will hold conventions early next year to endorse candidates for the Legislature. The District 47 GOP endorsing convention is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Century High School in Bismarck.

Ninety-nine seats are up for election in 2022. More seats are on the ballot than usual due to redistricting, which occurs every 10 years using census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

