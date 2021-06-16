2 arrested in late-week Bismarck apartment invasions

Two men are in custody in connection with incidents last Thursday and Friday that Bismarck police say involved assault, kidnapping and forcible entry to homes.

Steven Bruhn, 37, of Bismarck, is charged with robbery, court records show. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Jacob Nimz, 32, whose address is unknown, was arrested Saturday in Campbell County, South Dakota, after a pursuit there involving multiple law enforcement agencies. He is under arrest on suspicion of robbery, theft, kidnapping, assault, criminal mischief and interfering with an emergency phone call, Gardiner said. Formal charges were pending.

Bismarck police on Thursday responded to a 911 call from a Riverview Avenue apartment in which dispatchers heard a woman screaming. The woman, who knows Nimz and Bruhn, later told police that they cut off the power to her apartment, choked and punched her and stole a backpack that contained $1,000 worth of electronic equipment. Her injuries did not require medical attention.