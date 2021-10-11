2 arrested after 100 mph Saturday chase in Bismarck-Mandan

A New England man who allegedly led police on a 100 mph chase from Bismarck to Mandan told officers he fled because the people with him were wanted and he didn’t think police were allowed to give pursuit, authorities say.

Police about 1:30 a.m. Saturday approached a vehicle stopped on Anderson Street after noticing it did not have temporary tags or a license plate. A man in the front passenger seat refused to make eye contact with police, and a woman in the back seat appeared panicked and unable to speak, and police initially thought she was being held against her will, according to an affidavit.

The driver, Andrew Augare, 33, fled northbound and passed several vehicles, swerved, and drove through red lights and stop signs during the chase, police allege. He eventually stopped in the middle of an intersection in central Mandan and was arrested, authorities said. He was charged Monday with felony reckless endangerment and fleeing, and misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Passenger Ethan Mayhew, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement and on outstanding warrants in Burleigh County. He pleaded guilty Monday, and was ordered to spend 17 days in jail and pay $325 in fines and fees. Two felony drug cases -- one from 2019 and one from early September -- remain open, according to court records.