1st 'Operation Prairie Dog' infrastructure grants set to go to North Dakota cities

"That all depends on current (oil) production and on price," Nathe said.

Some state lawmakers are looking at potential tweaks and cleanup language to the "Operation Prairie Dog" formula to be proposed in the 2021 Legislature, but there is yet no specific legislation, he said.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said the city likely will use its payment to help offset taxpayer contributions for infrastructure projects "where applicable."

"We've got a lot of projects in the queue right now and we need to take as much burden off of our local taxpayers as we can," he said.

He'd like to see the city wrap up its half-cent sales tax before its 10-year sunset. Bismarck voters in 2018 approved the half-cent sales tax for a list of roadway projects. One of the projects, the $10.5 million 43rd Avenue Northeast reconstruction project, was completed this month.

Mandan plans to use its payment for several road projects.

"It takes a lot of burden off of the taxpayers," Mayor Tim Helbling said. "What we're planning on doing with the majority of it is buying down each street project by 20%, otherwise we wouldn't be able to do it. We'd have to pass 100% of the special assessment costs along. ... It's a huge deal for us."

