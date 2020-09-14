 Skip to main content
14 officers respond to fights in parking lot
14 officers respond to fights in parking lot

A number of fights in the parking lot of a Bismarck night club early Sunday resulted in one arrest and head injuries to a man who required treatment at local hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to the Sahara Night Club about 1 a.m. to investigate a call about an odor of marijuana in the lot, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Police broke up a large fight on arrival and then found a 20-year-old man who was unconscious and bleeding from his head and nose, the lieutenant said.

A number of other fights broke out as officers were investigating, and 14 officers responded to the scene, Gardiner said. Several people allegedly attempted to interfere with the investigation and refused to leave. Michael Miller, 21, of Bismarck, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and resisting arrest, Gardiner said. Formal charges against Miller were pending.

Anyone with information about the person or persons who injured the 20-year-old can text the keyword BISPD and tip to 847411. Anonymous tips also can be left at the department’s website, www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

