A former Bismarck mayor, a former city commissioner and a policy adviser to the governor are among 14 applicants seeking to fill an open commission seat following the resignation of Mark Splonskowski.

Splonskowski stepped down earlier this month in the wake of city and county attorney opinions that he would encounter conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April.

The person Splonskowski beat in the auditor election last November -- Kirsten Dvorak -- has applied for his commission seat. Dvorak is executive director of The Arc of Bismarck and The Arc of North Dakota.

Former Mayor Steve Bakken cites “continued economic development, to ease the burden on taxpayers,” and focusing on waterfront development as reasons for wanting to serve. Bakken was defeated by current Mayor Mike Schmitz in the election last June.

Nancy Guy served two terms as a commissioner and is seeking the seat “solely based on my qualifications.” Guy states that she will not seek reelection in 2024 if chosen. She did not seek a third term last year.

Mason Sisk serves as a senior policy adviser for Gov. Doug Burgum. He said he is "motivated by a desire to improve local government."

Michael Connelly, a traveling staffer with DTN staffing, has unsuccessfully run in the last two City Commission elections.

Policy Matters LLC political consultant Dustin Gawrylow ran unsuccessfully in the last Burleigh County Commission.

Health economist Sabina Gasper unsuccessfully sought a state House seat in 2018, and has been a finalist for a seat on the State Board of Higher Education.

Michael J. Schwartz has served as part of the Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission for 12 years and is currently the chair.

North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities member Trevor Vannett unsuccessfully ran for Mandan City Commission in 2012. He has served on the Bismarck Human Relations Committee.

Other applicants are Silo Salon owner Matthew Frank, ProIT owner Troy Arvid Olson, state Transportation Department Human Resource Manager Nicole Ralph, Basin Electric Power Cooperative retiree Darwin Reinhardt and Laughing Sun Brewing Co. founder Mike Frohlich.

The City Commission is scheduled to meet Friday morning to review the applications and discuss next steps. The appointed commissioner will be eligible to run for reelection next June.