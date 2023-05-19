A Bismarck woman whose 5-month-old baby had skull fractures that medical workers said were not accidental has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to child abuse.

Kierra Station, 22, will serve her time at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, court records show. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma also ordered Station to spend three years on supervised probation after her release. She must complete anger management treatment and register as an offender against children, the documents show.

Station at first denied but later admitted to police in October 2021 that she struck the child, according to an affidavit. She allegedly grabbed the crying child from a swing, threw the baby to a couch and “slammed her open hand” on top of the child’s head, police said. The child after sleeping for two hours awoke with rigid arms, convulsing hands, and eyes that were fixed to the left and unresponsive, according to authorities.