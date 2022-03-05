1 person killed, 3 injured in crashes near Bismarck-Mandan

A Bismarck man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 east of Bismarck, and three people were injured in a collision on Interstate 94 west of Mandan Friday.

Both of the crashes occurred on icy roads, according the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the Highway 10 crash, which occurred about 6 p.m., the Patrol said. He was eastbound about 6 miles east of Bismarck when he lost control and entered the westbound lane. The Toyota Camry he was driving collided nearly head-on with a 1990 Freightliner driven by a 68-year-old Bismarck man, who was not injured.

The driver of an eastbound 2020 Freightliner pulling double box trailers 15 miles west of Mandan lost control about 4:15 p.m., the Patrol said. The rig crossed the median and collided with a 2009 GMC Sierra pulling a trailer loaded with a pickup. The vehicles came to rest in the north ditch of the interstate.

The 46-year-old man driving the GMC and the 49-year-old woman who was a passenger -- both from Missoula, Montana -- were taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Patrol. The driver of the Freightliner, a 37-year-old Richfield, Minnesota, man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. A passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Minnetonka, Minnesota, was not injured.

Two commercial vehicles not directly involved in the crash were slightly damaged when left the roadway. Westbound I-94 traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours.

Both crashes are under investigation by the Patrol.

