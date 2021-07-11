 Skip to main content
1 killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash
A crash at Washington Street and Slate Drive in Bismarck on Sunday morning killed a motorcyclist.

A northbound SUV was turning left when it collided with the motorcycle, Police Sgt. Dustin Miller said. The driver of the motorcycle died. Police did not immediately release the person's identity.

The two people in the SUV did not request medical attention.

Miller said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

