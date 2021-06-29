1 injured in fire at Bismarck apartment building

One person was injured Tuesday in a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue, the Bismarck Fire Department said.

Crews received a report of a fire to the 72-unit apartment building at 1:15 p.m. Firefighters identified a ground floor apartment that was engulfed by fire. One resident of that apartment was home when the fire started and was treated for burns and smoke inhalation, the department said.

Fire crews found two residents with limited mobility and assisted them out of the building. Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross were on scene to support residents. Occupants of the apartment where the fire started have been displaced by fire damage. Other residents were displaced for most of Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to ventilate the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1