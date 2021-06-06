1 dead in jet ski accident south of Bismarck-Mandan; search for kayaker continues

A man died after a jet ski accident on the Missouri River south of Bismarck late Saturday, and a kayaker went missing in the same area earlier in the day in an unrelated incident.

The jet skier who died had taken off from "the Desert," a popular recreation area also called Kimball Bottoms. He had a female adult passenger, and the jet ski tipped over, Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and it's not clear what caused the jet ski to tip, he said.

Both the man and woman were wearing life vests, but Kirchmeier said the man could not swim. They were in the water for 15 minutes when boaters heard screams and helped them to shore on the other side of the river at Graner Park, also known as Sugarloaf Bottoms south of Mandan.

The woman was not injured but bystanders and sheriff's deputies performed life-saving measures, including CPR, on the man. An ambulance took him to CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, where he was pronounced dead, Kirchmeier said.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the people involved, and Kirchmeier said he was unsure of their age or place of residence. The incident remains under investigation.