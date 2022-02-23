1 convicted, 1 acquitted in September 2020 shooting in Bismarck

A federal jury recently convicted one man and acquitted another on charges connected to a September 2020 shooting in Bismarck.

Jurors last week found Javaar Watkins, 31, guilty of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to court documents. His brother, Teeanthony Watkins, 29, was acquitted on the same charge. Javaar Watkins, who is listed in court records as an armed career criminal, will be sentenced May 18.

The two were charged with attempted murder in state court after a Sept. 27, 2020, incident in which a man suffered several gunshot wounds, police say. The Rochester, Minnesota, brothers allegedly went to the man's North Third Street apartment building to retrieve a cellphone that had been picked up during an altercation in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar earlier that night. Police alleged that shots fired by the brothers caused wounds to the man’s mouth, hand and lower back.

A federal grand jury indicted the two in November 2020 and the state charges were dismissed.

Paul Myerchin, the attorney representing Javaar Watkins, in a statement to the Tribune said he plans to appeal the case “due to a number of legal issues.” He did not offer specifics.

Teeanthony Watkins “is overjoyed and eager to return to life with his significant other and children,” defense attorney Jesse Walstad said.

