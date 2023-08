A yard waste collection site in northwest Bismarck has been moved for the foreseeable future due to construction in the area.

The city has moved the drop-off site at Country West Road to the intersection of Cody Drive and Country West Road. People can access the new site by traveling along Cody Drive.

The construction is expected to take 42 days, the city said Wednesday.

More information on yard waste sites is at bit.ly/3DWRkUH.