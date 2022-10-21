 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bismarck woman's legacy of compassion lives on after her death

  • 0
Nancy Keating

Nancy Keating

 PROVIDED

A longtime board member of AID Inc. in Mandan is contributing to the nonprofit even after her death.

Nancy Keating, of Bismarck, served for 20 years on the board of the organization that provides people in Morton and Burleigh counties with emergency assistance such as help with past-due rent and utilities, food for the hungry, and aid in getting job interviews and medical appointments. For much of that time she was board chairwoman.

Keating, who worked for Legal Assistance of North Dakota, the Mental Health Association and Centre Inc., died in February at age 69 after a battle with cancer.

The Keating family earlier this year donated Nancy's car to AID Inc., and it was in turn donated to a local woman who was working three jobs and had been dependent on the public bus system for transportation.

The family now has donated $20,000 from her estate to AID Inc. to further its services, according to Executive Director Patti Regan.

People are also reading…

"There was never a question about her commitment" to the nonprofit's mission, Regan said. "It was a good fit for her. She'd run the board with skill, but with humor and compassion."

Smaller donations from Keating's estate have benefited the AID Inc. Thrift Shop and other nonprofits including the Central Dakota Humane Society and Ministry on the Margins.

"We're glad she continues to impact others," said sister Kathy Keating Dixon, of Fargo.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor's office is recommending revaccination.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News