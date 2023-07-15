Age and injury can’t keep 62-year-old Julie Bosch from her love of running, and that same love was what led the Bismarck woman to become a national champion in the Steel City.

The National Senior Games is a biennial multisport event that began in 1987 for adults 50 and older. The games this year in Pittsburgh featured 20 sports and attracted more than 11,000 athletes -- some in their 90s -- from across the country.

Bosch found out about the Senior Games about five years ago and began competing at the North Dakota State Senior Games. Athletes must qualify at one of the annual state Senior Games to be eligible for the national competition. There are no regulations about which state an athlete can compete and qualify in. Bosch even competed in South Dakota’s state games at one point.

Bosch has qualified for nationals before, but prior commitments prevented her from going. She was finally able to compete at the national event in Pittsburgh this month. She made it a memorable one by taking home the gold in the women’s 1500-meter dash and the women's 5K Road Race for her age group. She placed third in the Road Race overall. Bosch also competed in the 400-meter and 800-meter dashes, placing fifth and second, respectively.

Bosch’s grandchildren gave her small little notes to read every day while she’s in Pittsburgh. Some are encouraging, telling her she’s going to do well. One simply told her to just have fun.

The Senior Games groups athletes by age in five-year intervals. At Bosch’s age, a year can make all the difference in how an athlete feels or how much the body can endure, she said.

Being at the event is exhilarating but also intimidating, Bosch said. Some of the athletes she's met have hired trainers and are quite competitive, but she finds that motivating. Seeing people in their 70s, 80s or 90s being active is inspiring for Bosch.

“I feel blessed; all of this is a joy and a blessing,” she said.

Bosch first began running as a teenager with her high school’s track and field team. She stopped when she got to college, but picked it up again after her first child was born. She said she found a talent for it and began to run in marathons, locally and outside of North Dakota. She ran in North Dakota's Prairie Rose State Games, and did some coaching.

A doctor recommended that Bosch quit running when she badly injured her knee about 12 years ago. But that didn’t stop her, and she began to run again after six months of rehab.

Bosch said the people she’s met through running and how running makes her feel all contribute to her love of the sport. She shares that love with a running group she and others began 10 years ago called Team Kaizen. The group is meant for youth and young adult runners. It’s low-key, with no registration required and a simple goal of encouraging others to get out and run.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve done with my running,” Bosch said.

Not many people know about or compete in the North Dakota Senior Games, according to Bosch. She said participation totals in the hundreds of athletes, compared to thousands of athletes in other states' games. Six sports were offered in the last North Dakota games, and the same ones are being offered again this year.

Des Moines, Iowa, will host the 2025 National Senior Games. Bosch hopes the closer location will prompt more people to join the state games. Bosch will compete again in the North Dakota Senior Games this August in Fargo and West Fargo.