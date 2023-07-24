The city of Bismarck is seeking candidates for a seat on the Vision Fund Committee.

The volunteer committee aids businesses looking to locate or expand in the Bismarck region. It has as open position for a term that expires at the end of 2024.

Interested applicants should complete an online application form describing their qualifications, background and why they would like to serve on the committee. The application form is at bit.ly/3D0XT5M. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. The committee member will be announced at the Aug. 22 City Commission meeting.

For more information go to bit.ly/44SIK4t.