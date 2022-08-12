 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library sets BND history talk

The Bismarck Public Library will host "The Unique History of the Bank of North Dakota," a discussion set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Historian, author, and public humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson and historian and former Bismarck State College president Larry Skogen will explore the historical factors that led to the development of the Bank of North Dakota at a time of widespread agrarian discontent.

This event will be held in Meeting Room A and in coordination with the Thinking Money for Kids exhibit at the library through Aug. 22. 

