Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library kicks off Thinking Money for Kids exhibit

The Bismarck Public Library kick off Thinking Money for Kids, a traveling exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money.

The interactive exhibit designed for children ages 7 to 11 is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Children's Library. Games, activities and a story will help attendees understand what money is, its function in society, money choices and values.

A create-your-own piggy bank and coloring supplies will be available for all ages and a version of the "Price Is Right" game It’s in the Bag can be played by ages 7-11 at 10:30 a.m. for prizes. 

Thinking Money for Kids was developed and supported by the American Library Association Public Programs Office in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

