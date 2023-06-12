Bismarck's Broadway Avenue between 15th Street and 16th Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon Wednesday for work on a water main.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day Thursday, according to the city. Eastbound traffic will detour up 15th Street to Thayer Avenue, then east on Thayer to 16th Street, and back south on 16th to Broadway. Westbound traffic will detour up 16th to Thayer, then west on Thayer to 15th, and back south on 15th to Broadway.

Separately, the state Department of Transportation announced that a half-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 85 in western North Dakota will be closed beginning Tuesday for a culvert replacement.

The highway will be closed 2 miles south of the junction with North Dakota Highway 200, or 29 miles north of Belfield. A detour is set up from Interstate 94 east to Dickinson, then north on state Highway 22 to Killdeer and west on N.D. 200 to U.S. 85. The detour is expected to be in place until early July.