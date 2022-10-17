Bismarck UPS driver credited with helping at crash site

A UPS driver from Bismarck is being credited with coming to the rescue of two people who crashed their vehicle in a rural area of Morton County.

Ken Oakes was making deliveries Sept. 20 when he came upon a crashed car that appeared to have bounced between the guardrails on a bridge east of Almont, according to the shipping company.

Oakes, an Army veteran with medical training, stopped to see if he could help. He saw an injured woman lying on the car's center console, helped her out of the vehicle and laid her on the ground to give her more room to breathe.

“I checked her head and noticed she had a laceration on her foot. I stabilized her until the EMTs arrived on scene,” he said. “I was mostly trying to get her to calm down.”

Oakes then helped a male passenger from the car. It appeared the man had hit his head on the windshield.

Oakes continued to help when paramedics arrived.

“He was amazingly helpful," said Frank Melchior, an emergency medical technician with the Almont Ambulance Service. "He helped put her on the gurney, strap her in and get her in the ambulance. I could tell he had done this before.”

Oakes was not the usual driver assigned to the area, but was covering for someone else that day.

"It was purely by chance that Ken was the driver in the area when this happened," UPS spokeswoman Karen Tomaszewski Hill said. "And because of that, it took a while to identify him as our hero."

The name of the injured man and woman and information on their status wasn't immediately available.