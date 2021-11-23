Bismarck tumbleweed collection surpasses 100 truck loads

Bismarck Public Works crews gathered more than 100 truck loads of tumbleweeds during a special collection.

Recent high winds up to 60 mph blew the dried Russian thistle and kochia into the city, piling it as high as 15 feet at some homes. The city arranged a special collection late last week after receiving several calls for help.

Crews as of the end of Monday had collected 103 truck loads and disposed of the tumbleweeds at the landfill, according to city Roads and Streets Supervisor Keith Glass. The collection was continuing until midafternoon Tuesday.

