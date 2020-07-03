Bismarck Tribune will not print July 4 edition

Bismarck Tribune will not print July 4 edition

The Bismarck Tribune won’t publish a paper on Saturday, the Fourth of July, so employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Readers can enjoy their favorite Saturday comics and crosswords when they are published in Sunday's edition of the Tribune. The Prizeword puzzle and bridge column also will be published Sunday.

The latest local, regional and national news will still be available on the website. 

-- Amy Dalrymple, Bismarck Tribune editor

 

