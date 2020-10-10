Bismarck Tribune switches to 6-day print schedule this weekend

The Bismarck Tribune moves to a six-day print schedule beginning this weekend but will continue to publish news and sports content online seven days a week.

The Saturday edition is now the largest paper of the week, with the same news, features, advertising inserts and color comics that readers are used to receiving on Sundays.

Some sections are in a different order due to the change in printing schedule. Readers can use the index at the bottom of A1 to find their favorite sections.

Starting Sunday, a digital e-edition will be published that will include local and national news and sports content. In addition, The Bismarck Tribune website will continue to be updated with news and sports content seven days a week.

Print subscribers already have access to the content on the website and e-edition. For readers who haven’t yet tried the e-edition, the Tribune created an instructional video that outlines the steps to sign up, at bit.ly/tribsignup.

