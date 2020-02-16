Bismarck Tribune seeks nominations in an effort to honor exemplary nurses

Nurses in Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding communities often go above and beyond what they are called to do -- sharing words of encouragement, perhaps, or working long shifts to meet patients' needs.
The Bismarck Tribune, for the second consecutive year, is teaming up with local hospitals, nursing schools and businesses to recognize these health care professionals who are making a difference in the lives of others.
“When you get down to where health care is really delivered -- don't get me wrong, doctors are important, everybody's important -- but nurses are where health care is really delivered,” Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. “The nurses are seeing you constantly, and so the interface where most people … have positive feelings about health care and positive feelings about where they go for health care -- it's because of the nurses.”
CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health are the presenting sponsors of “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” which relies on the public to nominate nurses who, they feel, deserve an extra pat on the back.
“We honor our nurses because we highly value them. Every day they enter into caring, trusting relationships with people in our communities to help maintain health, promote wellness, prevent illness and support transitions,” said Patrick Schultz, vice president of nursing at Bismarck's Sanford Health. “Our nurses need to know we appreciate the hard work they do every day.”
Anyone can submit a nomination and nurses of all specialties, including those who work in a hospital, long-term care facility or school, will be considered. Approximately 170 nominations were received last year highlighting the work of 32 nurses.
The program, which also is sponsored by Bismarck State College, North Dakota State University and the University of Mary, kicks off Tuesday with the opening of the monthlong nomination window. March 18 is the last day to nominate your favorite nurse.
An independent panel of judges will then work with representatives from the two hospitals and three colleges to select nine nurses from the nominations received to be recognized at a luncheon May 5. The event coincides with National Nurses Week, which is celebrated annually May 6-12. Tribune readers will choose a 10th nurse to be honored, with online voting open from March 19-25.
Tara Feil, who specializes in psychology at CHI St. Alexius Health, and Melanie Carvell, a physical therapist and work site wellness consultant who formerly worked at Sanford Health, will be speakers at the luncheon, which is sponsored in part by Dvorak Motors and City Brew.
“Tara and Melanie are going to do a joint presentation that focuses, specifically, on nurses and health care providers taking care of themselves,” Adkisson said. “Not just the physical health, which it is -- it's physically demanding being on your feet for 12-hour shifts -- but then also just the stress of the job.”
Prior to the event, Feil and Carvell each plan to record a presentation via D&N Cinematics about health and wellness as it relates to the health care community. A link to the talks will be provided to all luncheon attendees and posted to the Tribune's website.
Each of the three participating nursing schools will be awarded “at least” $3,000 in scholarships at the event, according to Adkisson.
“Supporting our nursing schools, supporting our nurses, raising the stature of nursing, I just think is really important,” he said.
The Tribune will publish a full-color special section May 3 featuring the stories of the 10 winning nurses.
Nominations can only be made online at www.bismarcktribune.com/contests. Nominators are asked to fill out a questionnaire and provide a narrative, with as many details as possible, on how their nominee has made a difference. Those making nominations are asked to provide the nurse's name, place of employment, information on how they've made a difference and a photograph.
