The dust storms in the 1930s were unbelievable, with dirt flying up to 6,500 feet in the air and traveling up to 2,000 miles. The first dust storm in North Dakota was recorded in 1933.

The state along with the rest of the nation was already deep into the Great Depression. North Dakota would see its population slip from 680,845 people in 1930 to 641,935 in 1940, as farms and ranches dried up and blew away and businesses went bust.

By 1934, North Dakota had the highest proportion of its population depending on government relief of any state in the union.

Grass was so scarce in 1936 that cattle were allowed to graze on the Capitol grounds. The next year, on June 15, a downpour flooded the same area and the Tribune snapped a photo of a boy canoeing.

On Aug. 12, 1937, the Tribune headline told readers that “Burleigh wheat yield to average under 2 bushels to the acre.”

Amid these dire circumstances George D. Mann, publisher of The Bismarck Tribune, came up with the idea for a series of stories to tell North Dakotans how they could help lift themselves out of what many considered a hopeless situation.

He handed the assignment to Kenneth W. Simons, his managing editor. Throughout 1937 Simons and his staff pounded out more than 175 stories and 151 editorials dealing with the Depression. Simons and his city editor, Gordon MacGregor, did most of the writing. Some of the stories came from outside sources. Put altogether the coverage was called “Self Help in the Dust Bowl.”

The focus of the stories and editorials was on conservation, diversification of crops, irrigation and the construction of dams. During this time the conversation began over the diversion of the Missouri River for irrigation.

Today, those stories and editorials don’t carry as much punch, and some of what the Tribune advocated didn’t hold up. Still, for a small newspaper it was a major endeavor.

The Tribune coverage helped spur the 1937 Legislature to create the North Dakota Water Conservation Board. Gov. Bill Langer, no friend to the Tribune, appointed Simons to the board.

Knut Oss, a farmer living near Memorial Bridge on the Morton County side, became the first farmer to get an irrigation project under way in May 1937.

In 1938 the Tribune was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service for its stories and editorials, the ultimate achievement for any newspaper, large or small. The community celebrated with a dinner at the World War Memorial Building, now the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

The newspaper had come a long way from a humble start in 1873 when the first Tribune was published on July 11.

The beginning

Col. Clement A. Lounsberry, a Civil War veteran and seasoned Minnesota newspaperman, was determined to launch a newspaper wherever the Northern Pacific Railroad crossed the Missouri River. That brought him to Bismarck. His printing press arrived on the first NP train into Bismarck on June 5, 1873, and in just a little more than a month the first Tribune would be printed.

Lounsberry’s first issue was dated July 11, 1873, but it was actually printed July 6 with some copies distributed. Lounsberry used a handset press to print a seven-column weekly.

The colonel couldn’t be bullied, as was demonstrated when two dance hall owners angered by his call for a vigilance committee tried to intimidate him. They were carrying guns, but he confronted them with his own pistols and they beat a retreat.

Lounsberry gained fame in 1876 when he filed the first reports of Lt. Col. George A. Custer’s defeat at the Little Bighorn. The unfiled reports by reporter Mark Kellogg, killed at the Little Bighorn, helped him write the story. He sent the story to the New York Herald in New York City by telegraph. It was more than 15,000 words, took telegrapher John Carnahan 22 hours to send and cost $3,000.

Lounsberry sold the Tribune to his partner of two years, Marshall H. Jewell, in 1883. Jewell operated the Tribune until his death in 1911.

New homes

Mann was hired as editor of the Tribune in 1914 and purchased it in 1917. The Tribune didn’t have much luck in the early years when it came to buildings. The Tribune was displaced three times when buildings it occupied burned.

Mann decided to solve the problem by hiring Great Falls, Montana, architect George H. Shanley to design and build a “fireproof” building. He came up with a Prairie Style design building with a Hebron pressed-brick exterior, concrete frame and floors, and structural clay tile walls. There’s an elaborate carving above the front door.

The Tribune used the building at 222 N. 4th St. from 1920 to 1980. By the late 1970s the newspaper had outgrown the Fourth Street building. The newsroom, on the northwest corner of the second floor, was crowded with desks holding computers with wires dangling from the ceiling.

A. Glenn Sorlie had become publisher on April 1, 1962, succeeding his aunt, Stella Mann. She had become publisher when her husband, George Mann, died on March 26, 1936.

Sorlie purchased property at 707 E. Front Ave. and planned to build a new office and plant. As planning got underway Sorlie sold the Tribune to Lee Enterprises in Davenport, Iowa. Lee worked with Sorlie, who stayed on as publisher, to adjust the plans.

Two more press units were purchased to add to the Tribune’s printing capacity. To avoid missing a print day, the new units were installed in the basement and used to print the Tribune while the old units were removed from the basement of the Fourth Street building and moved to Front Avenue.

The Tribune maintained its record of never missing a day of publishing an edition.

One of the nice touches on the Fourth Street building was that passersby on the sidewalk could look through windows to watch the press running. They still can with the new building on Front Avenue.

The Tribune building got a makeover in 2004 to accommodate a new press purchased in Germany. It was large and required the removal of a hallway where visitors had been able to look down through glass to see the press operating in the basement. A winding stairway leading to a second-floor balcony also had to be removed.

But other major modifications were made on the ground floor, including a glass exterior wall for the press room enabling people outside to watch it operate.

When the remodeling was complete and the press installed the Tribune had an open house where guests could mingle in a large tent in the parking lot before touring the building.

There was a tough learning curve with the new press, and the first few months proved difficult with missed deadlines and press problems. It took a long time to get comfortable with the press.

The war and aftermath

Stella Mann and Simons guided the Tribune through World War II. There was a quota on newsprint so the Tribune had to adjust the number of pages in the paper. Despite that, starting in 1943, the Tribune published a monthly tabloid for military personnel and families. It was free. Others interested in the publication could buy it for $2 a year. It was published until April 13, 1946.

Simons died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, 1948. He was replaced as editor by John Hjelle, who had worked in the Tribune newsroom from 1936 to 1945. From 1945 to 1948 he was an administrative assistant to U.S. Sen. Milton Young, R-N.D.

Mann, Sorlie and Hjelle would give continuity to the Tribune. Hjelle retired in 1979 and Sorlie did the same on Jan. 1, 1982. When Hjelle became editor the Tribune’s circulation was 11,000; when he retired it was 30,000.

Hjelle had a sense of humor. For many years the Tribune published Nubs of the News, which was a listing of births, deaths, marriage licenses and court proceedings. Hjelle got cited for a minor traffic violation that he knew would appear in the paper. He took aside the wire editor -- the person who handled Associated Press copy and the layout of the paper -- and instructed him to watch for his item. When the item was ready to run the wire editor was to make it all capital letters and in boldface type.

Other members of the newsroom were unaware of Hjelle’s scheme and when the paper was printed they thought the wire editor had pulled a prank on Hjelle. They waited for the fallout, which never came.

Hjelle had more than fun on his mind. He wanted to show the public that the editor didn’t get any special treatment. It also gave him a ready answer when someone called to ask him to keep their name out of the paper.

Hjelle occasionally had an event in which he invited the governor to be editor of the day. The governor would follow Hjelle through part of his workday. On Oct. 9, 1974, Gov. Art Link, a Democrat, was editor for a day.

News broke that U.S. Rep. Wilbur Mills, D-Arkansas, had been stopped early that morning by police and that Fanne Fox, an Argentine stripper, had fled the car and jumped into the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. Hjelle, a well-known Republican, on learning about the incident, turned to Link with a sly smile and asked, “Where should we play this story?”

The later years

From the 1980s on it was a time of change. Computers replaced typewriters, mostly making life easier for the newsroom. Copy editors no longer had to do a headline word count in their head as they wrote headlines. The computer did it.

Over the years everything changed in the newsroom. When the internet arrived no one was sure how to use it. In the early years of the internet the Tribune would put longer versions of stories that appeared in the paper on the internet.

On days when the paper was squeezed for space reporters would have to write shorter than they liked. The internet enabled them to add valuable information they couldn’t get in the print story.

Technological changes have been so rapid and constant that it’s allowed newspapers to streamline, or some would argue, downsize. Reporters and photographers can cover an event anywhere in the state, even the nation, and have the ability to file stories and photos quickly to the Tribune.

The internet and social media make the future of print newspapers uncertain. The Tribune has survived for 150 years and the odds favor it being around in some form in the future.

Not just a newsroom

The Tribune has been much more than a newsroom.

The paper has been published and delivered for years because of the contributions of advertising, circulation, marketing, classified, press department, production department, mailroom workers, delivery drivers, carriers and assorted other staff members. The Tribune is North Dakota's oldest newspaper and the state's oldest continuously operated business.

You could say the glory goes to the newsroom, but the credit is shared by all.