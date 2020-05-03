Bismarck Tribune journalists honored at annual newspaper contest

Bismarck Tribune journalists received several top honors in the annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Local government reporter Andy Tsubasa Field was named rookie reporter of the year. Judges said the competition in the category that recognizes new reporters was strong, but Field rose to the top for his “detailed work” covering discussions in Burleigh County regarding refugee resettlement.
A photograph titled “Descending moon” by Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary was selected as photo of the year in the daily newspaper division.
McCleary received several first-place wins in the categories of feature reporting, spot news photo, sports photo, picture story, pictorial photo and portrait photo. He also won second place in categories of news photo, agricultural photo and outdoor recreation photo and third place feature photo.
Bismarck Tribune staff received first place for reporting series for coverage of the RJR homicides in 2019. The Tribune also received first place for front page design, first place for website, third place general excellence, third place overall design excellence, second place for editorial and third place for editorial page.
The awards were announced Friday after the association’s annual convention was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other staff members received awards for work published in 2019:
- Jack Dura received second place for the categories of feature series, government reporting and government series and honorable mention for pictorial photo.
- Jason Heupel received second place for informational graphic.
- Cheryl McCormack received honorable mention for feature reporting and third place for feature series.
- Dave Selvig, Steve Thomas, Scott Throlson and Scooter Pursley received second place for sports page.
- Tom Stromme received second place for spot news photo, second place feature photo and third place outdoor recreation photo.
- Travis Svihovec received honorable mention for reporting and third place for spot news photo.
- Lisa Doll received second place small space ad, second place financial ad, third place health care ad and second place for use of color.
- Gene Holwegner received first place outdoors/sports ad and third place entertainment/liquor ad.
- Cassidy Kraft received first and second place for ads promoting newspaper readership.
- Kraft and Lisa Weisz received honorable mention for ads that promote the community and second place special section ad.
- Kraft and Cindy Jacob received third place for promotion of community.
- Kraft and Miranda Moe received second place for promotion of community.
- Rachel Schwehr received second place apparel ad and third place home/gardening ad.
- Kara Zimmer received third place outdoors/sports ad.
