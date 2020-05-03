Bismarck Tribune journalists honored at annual newspaper contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck Tribune journalists received several top honors in the annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Local government reporter Andy Tsubasa Field was named rookie reporter of the year. Judges said the competition in the category that recognizes new reporters was strong, but Field rose to the top for his “detailed work” covering discussions in Burleigh County regarding refugee resettlement.

A photograph titled “Descending moon” by Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary was selected as photo of the year in the daily newspaper division.

McCleary received several first-place wins in the categories of feature reporting, spot news photo, sports photo, picture story, pictorial photo and portrait photo. He also won second place in categories of news photo, agricultural photo and outdoor recreation photo and third place feature photo.

Bismarck Tribune staff received first place for reporting series for coverage of the RJR homicides in 2019. The Tribune also received first place for front page design, first place for website, third place general excellence, third place overall design excellence, second place for editorial and third place for editorial page.