Bismarck Tribune journalists and advertising staff received several top honors during the annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest over the weekend.

The Tribune was awarded first place general excellence in the large multiday division. Judges who selected the Tribune noted the newspaper’s community focus and variety of stories.

In addition, the Tribune received a first place award for a special section celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bismarck. The Tribune also won first place awards for editorial page, best website and overall design excellence; second place for editorial; and honorable mention for sports page.

Several staff members received awards for work published in 2022:

- Tom Stromme won first place picture story, second place feature photo, third place spot news photo, third place portrait photo, third place agricultural photo and honorable mention news photo.

- Jack Dura won first place feature series, first place agricultural photo and second place outdoor recreation photo.

- Amy R. Sisk won first place personal column - serious.

- Travis Svihovec won second place pictorial photo, third place for personal column - humorous and honorable mention for feature series.

- Mike McCleary won second place for reporting series.

- Blake Nicholson won second place personal column - humorous.

- Diane Newberry won third place front page design.

- Dave Selvig won honorable mention for sports column.

- Advertising staff won first place vehicle ad and first place for special advertising section.

- Lisa Doll won first place apparel ad and first place for use of color.

- Connie Haluzak won first place small space ad.

- Cindy Jacob won first place signature page.

- Rachel Schwehr won third place entertainment/liquor ad.