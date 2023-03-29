The city of Bismarck has announced traffic restrictions in two areas beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Washington Street southbound at Rosser Avenue will have restricted movements from Avenue B through Rosser Avenue. The Forestry Department will be removing a tree on the west side of Washington. The city estimates the lane restriction will be in place until noon.

Century Avenue eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Arizona Drive to the bridge for the installation of a street light pole. The city estimates the lane restriction will be in place until 3:30 p.m. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph.

Traffic might become congested at times in both areas. No detour will be provided in either area.