Bismarck to plan for city's 150th anniversary in 2022

Bismarck officials are beginning to plan for the city's 150th anniversary next year.

Mayor Steve Bakken issued a proclamation labeling 2022 a celebration of Bismarck's sesquicentennial at the start of Tuesday's city commission meeting. The capital city was established under the name Edwinton on May 14, 1872. The name was in honor of Edwin Ferry Johnson of Vermont, a civil engineer who urged the building of a transcontinental railroad.

The city was renamed Bismarck in 1873, after Otto von Bismarck, the founder and first chancellor of the German Empire, in the hopes of securing German investments in the railroad.

Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek asked the commission for suggestions on how to celebrate the city's birthday and said he didn't know if many residents realize the anniversary is approaching.

"I think if we get the right people to the table, the right organizations in the community, I don't doubt that we can find a way to recognize Bismarck's 150th birthday," Tomanek said.

He presented the commission with memorabilia from Bismarck's 100th anniversary in 1972, including a collector's plate, a mug, a button and a decanter, and said people could be interested in those collector's items for the 150th birthday. Tomanek also presented the commission with a draft logo featuring Bismarck's skyline for the anniversary.

"We get to do this once every 150 years, so we should do something," he said.

The commission directed Tomanek to move ahead with plans for the anniversary and to form a committee to look into ways to celebrate.

Bob Wefald, a volunteer with the Bismarck Historical Society, also spoke before the commission about the city's upcoming anniversary.

He told the board he participated in the city's 100-year celebration and said that as part of the 150th anniversary, the city should endorse a project to restore stained glass windows at the Bread of Life Church at Camp Hancock on Main Avenue. The historical site preserves a military installation that protected work gangs building the Northern Pacific Railroad, according to the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

