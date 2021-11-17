Bismarck to help residents tackle tumbleweeds after days of high winds

The city of Bismarck is offering assistance to residents whose homes and yards have been overtaken by tumbleweeds due to recent high winds.

Tumbleweeds form when weeds such as Russian thistle and kochia that grow on the plains dry up, break off at the stem and tumble away in the wind. Drought and high winds can exacerbate the problem. North Dakota has been mired in drought all year, and the state has experienced windy conditions in recent days. Wind speeds late last week in Bismarck-Mandan peaked around 50 mph, and early this week they've reached 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Kaley Sonsalla said her home on Kites Lane has seen "an insurmountable amount" of the dried thistles, and her neighbor had a pile about 15 feet high.

Sonsalla said her family moved into their home a little over a year ago, and while they've had some tumbleweeds in the yard before, she's never seen anything like what the past week has brought. She said the weeds first stacked up this past weekend, and it took her and her husband about 20 trips to take all the tumbleweeds to a waste receptacle Saturday. She said Wednesday's accumulation would have been worse if they hadn't cleaned up the weekend mess.

Their home in northwest Bismarck is near an open field that used to be a pasture, which is where the tumbleweeds come from. The house and others around it are like the first line of defense against the weeds, Sonsalla said.

The Public Works Department has decided to hold a special collection after receiving several calls requesting help. Crews will be picking up tumbleweeds using loaders and dump trucks on Thursday and Friday, according to a public service announcement from the city.

Residents can request to be put on a cleanup list by calling 701-355-1700 and using option 3. Residents should place tumbleweeds on the boulevard or in the parking spot in the street outside of their homes.

