Bismarck Summer Lunch Program details announced

Bismarck Public Schools has released details for the Summer Feed Program.

Meals will be served during the summer at various parks and schools throughout Bismarck, with anyone 18 and younger being eligible for a free meal. There is a $4 charge for adults. The hot meals will be served Monday-Friday at the following dates and times:

Will-Moore, Roosevelt, Highland Acres, Grimsrud, Centennial, Solheim, Northridge. Meals available outside the schools from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from June 6 – July 19. No meal service on July 4-5.

Lions Park, Jaycee Park, Wachter Wave Pool, Custer Park. Meals available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 6 - July 19. No meal service on July 4-5.

Meals also will be served at Century High School and Bismarck High School. Meals available from 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. from May 31 – July 1.

The grab-and-go option will be available until June 30. Starting July 1, those who would like to receive a meal must be present at the site.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/childnutrition and click on the Summer Lunch Program tab.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0