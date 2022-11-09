 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck streets reopening

  • 0

Bismarck officials on Thursday will reopen to traffic 43rd Avenue Northeast from State Street through 26th Street, as well as 19th Street from Calgary Avenue to Skyline Boulevard.

The temporary all-way stop in place during construction at the 19th Street and Calgary Avenue intersection will resort back to the original two-way stop.

The roadway lighting system will continue to be under construction after the roadway is reopened. Motorists should continue to use caution while traveling through the area, the city said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Midterm elections: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News