Bismarck streets reopening

Bismarck officials on Thursday will reopen to traffic 43rd Avenue Northeast from State Street through 26th Street, as well as 19th Street from Calgary Avenue to Skyline Boulevard.

The temporary all-way stop in place during construction at the 19th Street and Calgary Avenue intersection will resort back to the original two-way stop.

The roadway lighting system will continue to be under construction after the roadway is reopened. Motorists should continue to use caution while traveling through the area, the city said.