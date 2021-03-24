Bismarck street sweeping moving into new area

Bismarck street sweeping crews are finishing up the area from Main Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and preparing to move into the area from north city limits to Century Avenue, from State Street to west city limits.

The sweeping is being done weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on the east border of an area and moving west. The work takes between five and 10 days in each area. A full schedule can be found at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/248/Street-Cleaning.

Residents are asked to keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in their area. They're also asked not to rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street, and not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street. Grass clippings can plug the storm water system.

Parents are advised to keep children away from street sweeping operations. Motorists are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility.

