Bismarck street sweeping moves into new areas

Bismarck street sweeping crews have moved into the areas from Interstate 94 to Divide Avenue, and from Main Avenue to Bismarck Expressway.

The sweeping is being done weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on the east border of an area and moving west. The work takes between five and 10 days in each area. A full schedule can be found at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/248/Street-Cleaning.

Residents are asked to keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in their area. They're also asked not to rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street, and not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street. Grass clippings can plug the storm water system.

Parents are advised to keep children away from street sweeping operations. Motorists are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility.

